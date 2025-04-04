Black provided six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 win over the Wizards.
With the Magic close to full strength, Black's fantasy appeal is quite limited on the offensive side of things. He's been terrific on the defensive end, however, as he now has a total of six blocks and eight steals over his last five games.
