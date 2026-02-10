default-cbs-image
Black will come off the bench Monday night against the Bucks.

Black will move back to the bench with Franz Wagner set to return from a nine-game absence. Black is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steal in his previous six appearances as a reserve, which dates back to a stretch from Nov. 25 - Dec. 7.

