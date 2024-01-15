Black will start Monday's game against the Knicks, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

From Nov. 4 through Jan. 5, Black started 28 of 30 games, averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.4 minutes during that stretch. He operated off the bench in each of the last four games, and after three poor outings, he posted 13 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes against the Thunder on Saturday. He'll look to build off that momentum versus New York. In a corresponding move, Chuma Okeke will head to the bench.