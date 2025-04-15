Black won't start in Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Hawks, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

The 21-year-old guard will retreat to the second unit due to Cory Joseph (knee) returning to game action. Black has averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks across 26.5 minutes per game in his last 10 outings (one start).