Black logged 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 21 minutes of Friday's 128-98 preseason win over the 76ers.

Jalen Suggs (knee) missed another game and remains without a clear timetable. Tyus Jones started at point guard, but he was pretty quiet in his 19-minute stint. Black may be the third-string point guard on paper when everybody is healthy, but if Friday was any indication, he's going to push for more minutes.