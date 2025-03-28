Black produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Thursday's 101-92 loss to the Mavericks.

Black has been a reliable scoring weapon off the bench for the Magic in recent weeks, and the numbers back that up. He's posted double-digit points in five of his previous six appearances while also dishing out multiple assists five times, so he's making an impact both as a playmaker and scorer. Over that six-game stretch, Black is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.