Black amassed 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 121-114 victory over the Raptors.

Black bounced back after struggling massively in his previous start. He should continue to handle a bigger role due to the absence of Jalen Suggs (knee), and while he's not expected to average a double-double as a starter, this was clearly a step in the right direction. Black has surpassed the 15-point plateau in two of his three appearances this season.