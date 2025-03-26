Black recorded 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 victory over the Hornets.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led the way for the Magic in this one, but Orlando wouldn't have been able to come away with the win hadn't Black been as good as he was coming off the bench. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis has been Black's biggest knock in recent outings, but he seems to be trending toward the right path of late. He's scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances, averaging 14.8 points per game and shooting 57.1 percent from the floor in that stretch.