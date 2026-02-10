Black chipped in 26 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-99 win over the Bucks.

Black needed only 13 shots to end the night with 26 points. The Arkansas guard has really blossomed in Year 3. His scoring average is up from 9.4 points last season to 16.1 this year, even with the addition of Desmond Bane. Black remains a two-way presence as well, ending Monday's game with a block and a pair of steals.