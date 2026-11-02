Black closed Sunday's 108-97 loss to Boston with 23 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes.

Black tied Tristan da Silva for the team lead in scoring, while the former accounted for more than half of Orlando's 19 free-throw attempts in the loss. It was good to see Black attacking the rim with his three-point shot not falling, and his eight boards also represented a season high. He'll continue to be a focal point for the Magic on both sides of the ball for as long as Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) remain out.