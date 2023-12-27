Black closed with 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four steals and one assist across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-119 win over Washington.

Black continues to handle a regular starting role in the absence of Markelle Fultz (knee), but he's been one of the NBA's least-productive fantasy contributors on a per-minute basis. After averaging just 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 blocks, 0.3 steals and 0.3 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per game in his prior 20 outings as a starter, Black came out of nowhere Tuesday to establish new career highs in points, three-pointers, rebounds and steals. Perhaps Tuesday's big effort inspires Black to look for his shot more frequently, but fantasy managers should put more weight into the 20-game sample that preceded what looks to be an outlier performance.