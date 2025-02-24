Black ended Sunday's 110-90 win over Washington with 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes.

Black carried the Magic in scoring and played a pivotal role in the win with a solid showing, particularly with his shooting from beyond the arc. This 23-point output matched his previous season-high mark, established in a Dec. 19 loss to the Thunder, and it was the fourth time he scored in double digits off the bench in his last six outings. Black is averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 44 percent from deep since the beginning of February.