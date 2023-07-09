Black recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes of Saturday's 89-78 Summer League loss to Detroit.

Black looked extremely comfortable in his first taste of NBA action, getting to the basket consistently and utilizing his length to score over taller defenders. The 6-foot-7 guard also showcased his court vision, dishing out a team-high five assists and being a positive contributor on the glass. Though the performance was largely a success, Black did cough up seven turnovers, which is something he'll look to improve upon in Orlando's next contest, which will come Monday against Indiana.