Black chipped in 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 120-105 win over Washington.
Black has struggled with consistency this season, and this was just the fifth time he scored in double digits coming off the bench across his 15 appearances since the All-Star break. The former Arkansas standout has carved a solid role in the rotation as the backup point guard for the Magic, but the inconsistency he shows on a game-to-game basis limits his upside considerably, even if he delivers solid outings like Friday's from time to time.
