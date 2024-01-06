Black (illness) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Denver.
Black was a late addition to the injury report and was previously considered questionable, but he'll attempt to play anyways. The Magic are extremely shorthanded Friday, so Black could see a significant amount of minutes if he can handle it.
