Magic's Anthony Black: Starting nod Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Black is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Black will make his fourth start of the season in place of Jalen Suggs (knee), who is resting Sunday. In his three previous starts, Black averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest.
