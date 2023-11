Black chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 victory over Toronto.

Black continues to start for the Magic but to this point, has failed to make the most of his situation. He has been in the opening unit for six consecutive games and yet has scored a total of 25 points, adding eight assists. Despite the starting tag, Black is not worth rostering outside of very deep formats.