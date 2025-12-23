Black registered 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 120-97 loss to the Warriors.

Black will be a valuable piece of the puzzle as the team awaits the return of Jalen Suggs (hip) and Franz Wagner (ankle). The Arkansas product is on pace to crush his previous season averages over his previous two years in Orlando, averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 29 games this season.