Black supplied five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 loss to Toronto.

Black logged just 15 minutes despite the fact the Magic are without both Jalen Suggs (knee) and Cole Anthony (toe). Given Cory Joseph was handed the starting role over Black, it's fair to assume the coaching staff don't have a lot of faith in Black just yet. At this point, it appears as though a consistent starting role is not on the cards.