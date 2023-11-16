Black closed with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 96-94 win over the Bulls.

Despite starting for the fifth time in the past six games, Black failed to produce much of note. He has managed to score double-digit points only once all season, adding very little in terms of peripheral stats. Markelle Fultz (knee) has already been ruled out Friday, meaning Black will likely remain in the opening unit. With that said, to this point he has not flashed enough to be considered anything more than a deeper-league stream target.