Black tallied eight points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 108-85 Summer League loss to Indiana.

Black didn't turn the ball over Monday, but his efficiency is one of his biggest concerns heading into his rookie season. The No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has flashed his defensive potential, as he has recorded at least two steals in both of his Summer League outings.