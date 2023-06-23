Black was selected by the Magic with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Black competed alongside stellar freshman teammates during his lone collegiate season at Arkansas but quickly developed into a lottery prospect, averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. The 19-year-old has developed quickly between high school and college over the past few years and is a solid playmaker in the pick-and-roll in addition to being a good finisher at the rim. Black will have an opportunity to slot in alongside several other young talents in Orlando and figures to have an immediate impact at the NBA level, though his shooting remains a significant question mark.