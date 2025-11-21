Black contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 win over the Clippers.

Black turned in a well-rounded final line off the bench, scoring in double figures while contributing across the board. He racked up a team-high four steals on the way to a victory, a mark he also reached Nov. 7 against Boston. Black continues to find ways to be productive even after the return of Jalen Suggs.