Black (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Black didn't suit up in the preseason due to a sprained right ankle. He's still in the process of ramping up and will miss the team's regular-season opener, though head coach Sean Sweeney said he was moving well in Sunday's practice. The 22-year-old's next chance to play will come in Friday's game against Minnesota. In the meantime, Tristan da Silva, Jamal Cain and Jevon Carter are candidates to see increased minutes.