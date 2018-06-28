Magic's Antonio Campbell: Will join Magic for summer league
Campbell will play for the Magic's summer league team.
Campbell went undrafted out of Ohio in 2017, but was stuck in the G-League for the entirety of last season while playing for the Lakeland Magic. In 20 contests, Campbell finished the campaign with averages of 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal across 16.0 minutes. Those numbers certainly aren't anything overly impressive, though the Magic will still bring him in for summer league to get another look at his potential upside.
