Magic's Arron Afflalo: Listed as questionable for Friday

Afflalo (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Afflalo missed Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers with some stiffness in his back, but with an extra few days off for rest and recovery, there's now a chance he returns Friday. Look for Afflalo to test out the injury during morning shootaround, so look for an update on his availability following that session. With Evan Fournier (ankle) listed as out, Afflalo would provide some much needed depth at the shooting guard position. That said, game notes can be unreliable at times, so both Afflalo and Fournier should continue to be monitored.