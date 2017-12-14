Magic's Arron Afflalo: Listed as questionable for Friday
Afflalo (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Afflalo missed Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers with some stiffness in his back, but with an extra few days off for rest and recovery, there's now a chance he returns Friday. Look for Afflalo to test out the injury during morning shootaround, so look for an update on his availability following that session. With Evan Fournier (ankle) listed as out, Afflalo would provide some much needed depth at the shooting guard position. That said, game notes can be unreliable at times, so both Afflalo and Fournier should continue to be monitored.
More News
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Misses Wednesday morning shootaround•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Status still in question for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Wednesday with back spasms•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Scores two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.