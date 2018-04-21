Magic's Arron Afflalo: Miserable 11th NBA season
Afflalo managed 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 53 games played with Orlando in 2017-18.
The 31-year-old found himself buried on the depth chart in Orlando as his season averages of points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers made all drastically declined from prior years. Afflalo will be a free agent this summer and should probably hunt down a contract with a contender.
