Magic's Arron Afflalo: Misses Wednesday morning shootaround

Afflalo (back) did not participate in morning shootaround due to "lingering pain and stiffness" and should still be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Though he's officially questionable, the fact that Afflalo missed shootaround doesn't bode well for his status Wednesday. More information should emerge as the team continues preparing for tipoff. If he's ultimately held out, D.J. Augustin and Mario Hezonja may see significant run at shooting guard out of necessity with starter Evan Fournier (ankle) also sidelined. G-League wing Jamel Artis was also called up to the NBA on Wednesday and will be in uniform.