Magic's Arron Afflalo: Misses Wednesday morning shootaround
Afflalo (back) did not participate in morning shootaround due to "lingering pain and stiffness" and should still be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Though he's officially questionable, the fact that Afflalo missed shootaround doesn't bode well for his status Wednesday. More information should emerge as the team continues preparing for tipoff. If he's ultimately held out, D.J. Augustin and Mario Hezonja may see significant run at shooting guard out of necessity with starter Evan Fournier (ankle) also sidelined. G-League wing Jamel Artis was also called up to the NBA on Wednesday and will be in uniform.
More News
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Status still in question for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Wednesday with back spasms•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Scores two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Out with back injury Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...