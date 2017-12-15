Magic's Arron Afflalo: Out Friday vs. Portland

Afflalo (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

This will be Afflalo's second straight absence as he continues to nurse back spasms. Mario Hezonja, who posted an impressive 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 35 minutes against the Clippers, will get his second straight start and could be an intriguing value option in DFS given his performance Wednesday. Afflalo's next opportunity to play will be Sunday in Detroit.

