Magic's Arron Afflalo: Out Sunday vs. Detroit
Afflalo (back) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Afflalo will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to be bothered by back spasms. Look for Jonathan Simmons and Mario Hezonja to pick up some additional minutes in his absence. Afflalo will get an additional two days of rest before the Magic travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Wednesday.
