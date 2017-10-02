Magic's Arron Afflalo: Out with back injury Monday
Afflalo is dealing with a back injury and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Coach Frank Vogel said he expected Afflalo to return to practice on Tuesday, so it's clearly not a serious injury. If all goes well during Tuesday's session, he should be good to make his preseason debut on Thursday against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Signs one-year deal with Orlando•
-
Arron Afflalo: Released by Kings•
-
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Contributes 18 points in season finale•
-
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Back in starting five for finale•
-
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Resting Tuesday vs. Suns•
-
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Resting Sunday vs. Rockets•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...