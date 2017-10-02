Play

Magic's Arron Afflalo: Out with back injury Monday

Afflalo is dealing with a back injury and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Coach Frank Vogel said he expected Afflalo to return to practice on Tuesday, so it's clearly not a serious injury. If all goes well during Tuesday's session, he should be good to make his preseason debut on Thursday against the Mavericks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball