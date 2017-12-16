Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Sunday vs. Detroit
Afflalo (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Afflalo is in danger of missing his third straight contest Sunday as he continues to deal with back spasms. More concrete word on his status should emerge after Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately sidelined, Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja will probably continue seeing expanded roles.
More News
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Out Friday vs. Portland•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Misses Wednesday morning shootaround•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Status still in question for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Wednesday with back spasms•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...