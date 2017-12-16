Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Sunday vs. Detroit

Afflalo (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Afflalo is in danger of missing his third straight contest Sunday as he continues to deal with back spasms. More concrete word on his status should emerge after Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately sidelined, Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja will probably continue seeing expanded roles.

