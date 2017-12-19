Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls

Afflalo (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Afflalo has been sidelined for the last three games while contending with back spasms, but the Magic will presumably see how the swingman is feeling following morning shootaround Wednesday before determining his availability for the road tilt in Chicago. In the event Afflalo is cleared to play, he could assume a starting role on the wing with Evan Fournier (ankle) already ruled out for Wednesday.