Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Wednesday with back spasms

Afflalo is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to back spasms, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This is the first news of Afflalo dealing with back spasms, so he may have tweaked his back during Saturday's game against the Hawks and played through it. More information should arrive after he tests out the injury during Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he's held out, the Magic will have to dig deep for shooting guard depth considering Evan Fournier (ankle) is sidelined. That would probably result in the likes of D.J Augustin and Mario Hezonja seeing extended run.