Magic's Arron Afflalo: Returns to practice Tuesday
Afflalo (back) returned to practice Tuesday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Afflalo missed Monday's preseason opener with stiffness in his lower back, but as expected, it wasn't anything overly serious and he's since returned to practice. Barring any setbacks over the next few days, Afflalo should be set to make his preseason debut on Thursday against the Mavericks. That said, Afflalo will be stuck in a reserve role during the upcoming campaign, keeping his value limited in the majority of fantasy formats.
