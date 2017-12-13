Magic's Arron Afflalo: Ruled out Wednesday

Afflalo (back) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Afflalo did not go through the team's morning shootaround, so the fact he isn't playing Wednesday doesn't come as much of a surprise. In his stead, Wesley Iwundu will draw the start at shooting guard.

