Magic's Arron Afflalo: Scores two points in Wednesday's loss
Afflalo totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in nine minutes during Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Bulls.
Afflalo returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to back spasms. However, rookie wing Wesley Iwundu was given the starting nod with Evan Fournier (ankle) sidelined, and 10 players on the Magic saw more minutes than Afflalo. Healthy or not, he has not been worthy of much attention this season regardless of fantasy format.
More News
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Will be available vs. Bulls•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Out Sunday vs. Detroit•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Questionable Sunday vs. Detroit•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Out Friday vs. Portland•
-
Magic's Arron Afflalo: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.