Magic's Arron Afflalo: Scores two points in Wednesday's loss

Afflalo totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in nine minutes during Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Bulls.

Afflalo returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to back spasms. However, rookie wing Wesley Iwundu was given the starting nod with Evan Fournier (ankle) sidelined, and 10 players on the Magic saw more minutes than Afflalo. Healthy or not, he has not been worthy of much attention this season regardless of fantasy format.