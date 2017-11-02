Magic's Arron Afflalo: Scores two points in Wednesday's win
Afflalo had two points (1-1 FG) in seven minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Afflalo has appeared in four of eight games thus far, and he is yet to surpass two points in any of them. To date, he has just six points, three assists, two rebounds, and one block in 33 minutes in 2017-18, as he's buried at the bottom of a deep wing rotation.
