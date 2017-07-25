Magic's Arron Afflalo: Signs one-year deal with Orlando

Afflalo signed a one-year deal with the Magic on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The veteran guard was released by the Kings in June, just days before his contract would have become guaranteed for the upcoming season. The 31-year-old will likely sign with Orlando at close to the minimum, though the figures are yet to be released. The Magic will be Afflalo's fifth team in as many seasons, and it will be his second stint with the organization, where he also played from 2012-14. Afflalo was an unquestioned starter at that point in his career, but he'll likely come off the bench for Frank Vogel next season, and he'll compete with the likes of Evan Fournier, Jonathon Simmons, Terrence Ross and Mario Hezonja for backcourt minutes. Last season, Afflalo appeared in 61 games for Sacramento and shot 44 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three.