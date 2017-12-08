Magic's Arron Afflalo: Starting at shooting guard Friday

Afflalo will start at shooting guard in place of Evan Fournier (ankle) for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Afflalo has had a minimal role with the Magic this season, posting 2.3 points across 12.5 minutes per game. But, with Fournier out, Afflalo will seemingly get an opportunity to see extended run.

