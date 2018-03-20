Play

Magic's Arron Afflalo: Starting in place of Simmons

Afflalo will start Tuesday's game against the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Magic will be without Jonathon Simmons (wrist), so Afflalo will get the starting nod in his place. It will be just the third start of the season for Afflalo, who was a DNP-CD in each of the team's last two games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories