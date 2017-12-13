Magic's Arron Afflalo: Status still in question for Wednesday

Afflalo (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, but doesn't appear optimistic about his chances of suiting up for the contest, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic will likely wait and see how Afflalo fares during the team's morning shootaround and pregame warmups before determining his fate, but don't be surprised if the veteran is held out for the first time in December. Afflalo has enjoyed a stable role in the Magic's rotation over the last seven games, but is averaging just 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per appearance over that span.