Johnson posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Go-Go.

Johnson continues to be formidable on both sides of the ball, though his ball control Wednesday was a bit lacking. Five turnovers aside, Johnsons' averages of 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.9 assists in 33.9 minutes per game this season are impressive. Due to his defensive prowess, there's a solid chance for the La Salle alum to be called up at some point this year.