Johnson totaled 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's loss to Windy City.

Johnson rebounded from a disappointing outing Friday to provide his usually strong offensive impact against Windy City. He's been one of the top players for Lakeland throughout the year and is averaging 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.9 minutes per contest.