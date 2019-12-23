Magic's B.J. Johnson: Called up by Orlando
Johnson will be available for Monday's game against Chicago.
Johnson was recalled by the Magic after scoring 55 total points over his past two G League outings. That said, it seems likely that Johnson will be held to a rotational depth role as Orlando isn't currently dealing with too many injuries to their group of wings.
