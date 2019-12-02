Johnson generated 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss Delaware.

Johnson continues to impress with his scoring ability as he's averaging 21.3 points, good for 17th best in the G-League. Unfortunately, his strong play hasn't been quite enough as Lakeland's dropped three-of-four games after beginning the season 4-1.