Magic's B.J. Johnson: Drops 24 in loss
Johnson generated 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss Delaware.
Johnson continues to impress with his scoring ability as he's averaging 21.3 points, good for 17th best in the G-League. Unfortunately, his strong play hasn't been quite enough as Lakeland's dropped three-of-four games after beginning the season 4-1.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...