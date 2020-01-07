Johnson finished with 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 42 minutes Sunday against College Park.

Johnson continued to power Lakeland's offense with his fourth-straight 20-plus point outing. The Magic's G League affiliate has struggled recently, with several key starters called up to the NBA and several injuries affecting the team's depth. Johnson has thrived amidst the struggles and is now averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals in 35.7 minutes per game on the year.