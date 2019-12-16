Johnson accounted for 27 points (7-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, one steal and a block in 43 minutes during Sunday's blowout loss to Long Island.

Johnson took control of Lakeland's offense with both Vic Law and Josh Magette not playing Sunday. Though the 27 points were impressive, Johnson struggled with his shot and was often met with multiple defenders. Look for the La Salle alum to regress to around his usual 44.3 percent field goal percentage in Thursday's tilt with South Bay.