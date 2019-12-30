Play

Johnson totaled 34 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in Saturday's win over the Herd.

Johnson topped 30 points for the second time this year, generating a new season-high in Saturday's rematch with the Herd. His efforts led to a team-high plus-14 net rating as Johnson excelled as one of the two focal points of Lakeland's injury-shortened rotation. Johson's taken at least 18 shots in each of his past four games and can be expected to continue putting up massive numbers for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories