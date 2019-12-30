Magic's B.J. Johnson: Drops 34 in win
Johnson totaled 34 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in Saturday's win over the Herd.
Johnson topped 30 points for the second time this year, generating a new season-high in Saturday's rematch with the Herd. His efforts led to a team-high plus-14 net rating as Johnson excelled as one of the two focal points of Lakeland's injury-shortened rotation. Johson's taken at least 18 shots in each of his past four games and can be expected to continue putting up massive numbers for the foreseeable future.
