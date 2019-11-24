Magic's B.J. Johnson: Drops season-high 32 points
Johnson provided 32 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.
Johnson impressed with his scoring touch, though he wasn't able to give much else. Of equal importance was the fact that Johnson's play led to winning ball for Lakeland as the La Salle alum finished with a plus-25 net rating. Through seven G-League games, Johnson's providing 21.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.1 assists in 33.2 minutes.
